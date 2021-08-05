Florida Panthers Re-Sign Defenseman Chase Priskie to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

August 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract.

Priskie, 25, appeared in 15 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2020-21, recording seven points (3-4-7).

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Pembroke Pines, Fla. has played in 72 career AHL games with Syracuse (2020-21), the Charlotte Checkers (2019-20) and the Springfield Thunderbirds (2019-20), producing 42 points (11-31-42).

Prior to his professional career, Priskie played four seasons (2015-16 to 2018-19) for the Quinnipiac University Bobcats (NCAA), amassing 116 points (39-77-116) over 154 games. He served as captain in his final two seasons and was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team in 2018-19 after posting 39 points (17-22-39) in 36 games.

Originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Priskie was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes with Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and Eetu Luostarinen in exchange for Vincent Trocheck on Feb. 24, 2020.

Learn how you can join Panthers Territory today! Call 954-835-PUCK, click here or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships for more information or to book a private tour of BB&T Center.

With construction now fully underway, the Florida Panthers' FTL War Memorial Auditorium will debut in 2022 as the team's new state-of-the-art practice facility and a vibrant sports, entertainment, and community recreation hub in Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park. The revitalized community destination will continue to serve as an honored tribute to local military heroes. For the latest updates, visit www.ftlwarmemorial.com and follow @FTLWarMemorial on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.