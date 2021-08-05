San Diego Gulls Sign Alex Limoges and Greg Printz to One-Year Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Alex Limoges and Greg Printz to one-year contracts through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Limoges, 23 (9/16/97), recorded 11-10=21 points with a +13 rating and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 AHL games with San Diego during his first professional season in 2020-21, leading Gulls rookies in goals, ranking second in plus/minus, and tied for second in points and power-play goals (2). He also added one assist in three postseason games.

The 6-1, 201-pound left wing signed a professional tryout (PTO) following his senior season at Penn State University (Big Ten) where he collected 10-12=22 points in 22 games, leading the team in scoring, goals and assists, while also serving as captain. A native of Winchester, Va., Limoges totaled 51-74=125 points with 36 PIM and a +26 rating in 128 career NCAA games, ranking third all-time in club history in points, tied for third in goals and fourth in assists.

Printz, 23 (5/4/98), collected 1-2=3 points and 12 PIM in 13 AHL games with the Gulls in 2020-21. The 6-2, 214-pound left wing scored 6-9=15 points with 12 PIM in 25 games while serving as captain during his senior season with Providence College (Hockey East) before signing a PTO with San Diego.

A native of Fairfax, Va., Printz recorded 36-34=70 points with a +11 rating and 93 PIM in 133 career NCAA games. He also scored 10-14=24 points with a +8 rating and 56 PIM in 48 career USHL games with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Chicago Steel and Omaha Lancers from 2015-17.

