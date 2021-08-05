Griffins Partner with Paciolan

IRVINE, Calif. & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Paciolan, a leading provider of ticketing and marketing solutions for live entertainment, has partnered with the Grand Rapids Griffins in Grand Rapids, Mich., to power the team's new ticketing solution. Paciolan will provide comprehensive digital ticketing and marketing solutions for all Griffins events at Van Andel Arena.

The celebration of 25 seasons of Griffins hockey (1996-2021) was put on ice last season due to the COVID pandemic, but this fall the Griffins expect fans to be able to return to Van Andel Arena in full force. The upcoming season will include various festivities and exciting promotions to honor the franchise's first quarter-century.

"The Griffins are excited to partner with Paciolan for our team's ticketing needs starting in 2021-22. Paciolan is an industry leader and provides fan-friendly, mobile ticketing technology. In addition, Pac offers a host of marketing tools and sharing of industry best practices which will drive increased exposure and ticket sales for our franchise," said Tim Gortsema, president of the Griffins.

The Griffins will be able to offer a fully integrated ticketing experience for their fans. This technology enables fans and supporters to purchase tickets and manage profiles and accounts with intuitive online features. In addition, the Griffins will now gain a complete view of fans and season ticket members to create rich programs personalized for each fan.

The Griffins also have access to Paciolan's marketing automation platform. This powerful marketing tool allows staff to target rich email marketing messages and communications to fans based on previous purchase history and preferences.

The Griffins will also take full advantage of Paciolan's mobile ticketing and account management functionality. With these tools, the Griffins will give fans rich mobile ticketing features, including the ability to manage and transfer tickets through SMS text to friends, family, clients, or other guests.

"We at Paciolan are honored to partner with the Grand Rapids Griffins to help enhance the fan experience with our industry leading products and services," said Steve Demots, chief revenue officer at Paciolan. "Since I am from Grand Rapids, I have followed the Griffins since they began in 1996, and this means a lot that that I get to work with them now and be a part of bringing them to the next level on digital ticketing and customer-friendly technology."

As a partner, the Griffins receive Paciolan's signature service and support. In addition, the Griffins staff will team up with a highly experienced client partner, an eCommerce operations specialist, and a marketing automation specialist, who will help with strategic planning, sharing best practices, and consulting on the use of Paciolan tools.

