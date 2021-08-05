2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Format Set

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the format for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with seven of the 9 teams in the Pacific Division competing in the postseason. The Condors have won the Pacific Division title in two of the past three seasons.

In the Pacific Division, the top regular season team will receive a Round One bye with the playoff format listed below.

ROUND ONE (top seed receives bye)

Best-of-3 format

#2 Seed v #7 Seed

#3 Seed v #6 Seed

#4 Seed v #5 Seed

DIVISION SEMI-FINALS

Best-of-5 format

#1 Seed v Lowest remaining seed

Second highest seed v Third highest seed

DIVISION FINALS

Best-of-5 format

Semi-final winner 1 v Semi-final winner 2

CONFERENCE FINALS

Best-of-7 format

Pacific Division Winner v Central Division Winner

Atlantic Division Winner v North Division Winner

CALDER CUP FINALS

Best-of-7 Format

Western Conference Finals Winner v Eastern Conference Finals winner

The Condors open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Abbotsford Canucks on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena.

