2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Format Set
August 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the format for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with seven of the 9 teams in the Pacific Division competing in the postseason. The Condors have won the Pacific Division title in two of the past three seasons.
In the Pacific Division, the top regular season team will receive a Round One bye with the playoff format listed below.
ROUND ONE (top seed receives bye)
Best-of-3 format
#2 Seed v #7 Seed
#3 Seed v #6 Seed
#4 Seed v #5 Seed
DIVISION SEMI-FINALS
Best-of-5 format
#1 Seed v Lowest remaining seed
Second highest seed v Third highest seed
DIVISION FINALS
Best-of-5 format
Semi-final winner 1 v Semi-final winner 2
CONFERENCE FINALS
Best-of-7 format
Pacific Division Winner v Central Division Winner
Atlantic Division Winner v North Division Winner
CALDER CUP FINALS
Best-of-7 Format
Western Conference Finals Winner v Eastern Conference Finals winner
The Condors open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Abbotsford Canucks on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena.
