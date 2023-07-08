Montes, Dominant Pitching Lift Isotopes to Ninth Victory in Last 10 Games

Oklahoma City, OK - As has been the case for much of the past week and a half, the Albuquerque Isotopes found another way to win.

Coco Montes came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning of a tie ballgame and lined a two-run single, providing the eventual decisive margin in a 4-2 triumph over Oklahoma City, the fourth in a row for the Isotopes. Albuquerque has won nine of their last 10 ballgames.

The Isotopes' pitching staff was superb, as four hurlers combined to limit the potent Dodgers offense to a pair of hits and four total baserunners. Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Phillips Valdez set the tone with five innings of two-hit, two-run (one earned) ball. The bullpen combined to retire 12 of 13 batters faced.

Topes Scope: - The two hits allowed tied a season-best, as the pitching staff also accomplished the feat on May 20 in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. Tacoma. It marked the 15th time Albuquerque has limited their opponent to two or fewer knocks in a nine-inning game in team history and first since May 23, 2019 at Las Vegas.

- Valdez's outing marked the eighth time an Isotopes starter completed at least five innings allowing zero or one earned run this season. He has accomplished the feat three times.

- PJ Poulin retired all six batters he faced, his fourth time working two scoreless innings this season (March 31 at Round Rock, May 23 vs. Round Rock, July 1 vs. El Paso).

- Evan Justice made quick work of the Dodgers in his Triple-A debut, striking out a pair in a 10-pitch perfect eighth.

- Tommy Doyle pitched around a one-out walk to record his third save in as many appearances. It was his 12th consecutive outing (spanning 12.0 IP) not allowing an earned run dating back to June 1. Doyle has surrendered two unearned tallies during the timeframe.

- Tonight was the ninth time Albuquerque has limited the opposition to two runs or fewer in 2023. Additionally, they surrendered two or fewer runs in back-to-back nine-inning contests for the first time since July 10-12, 2022 at Round Rock and Sacramento.

- The Isotopes secured their first series win at Oklahoma City since Aug. 16-19, 2016, when they took three of four.

- This marks Albuquerque's longest winning streak at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since June 16, 2011 - April 23, 2012. They won their final road meeting against the Redhawks in 2011 and took the first three in 2012.

- The Isotopes have won four consecutive road games for the first time since July 9-13, 2021, a stretch of five in a row at Round Rock.

- Albuquerque stole four bases tonight, as they tied their team record for most consecutive games with a steal (nine). The feat was reached on three previous occasions: May 1-9, 2007; April 16-25, 2008 and July 19-27, 2013. The Isotopes have 21 steals over their past six contests, an ongoing club record for such a timeframe.

- The Isotopes were held to five hits, their 11th time with five or fewer this season.

- Albuquerque drew nine or more walks in a game for the sixth time this season and second time in three nights (10 on Thursday).

- Montes tallied his team-leading 29th multi-hit game of the season and first since returning from the Major Leagues last week. It was his 16th contest with multiple RBI. Additionally, Montes stole two bases in a ballgame for the first time since Sept. 17, 2022 vs. OKC.

- Jonathan Morales was 2-for-4 with an RBI single, his 16th multi-hit effort in 2023.

- Michael Toglia saw his career-best 14-game hit streak come to an end. He slashed .315/.418/.630 with two doubles, five homers and 20 RBI during the stretch. However, Toglia drew a walk tonight, extending his on-base streak to 24 contests.

- Aaron Schunk's 13-game hitting streak reached a conclusion, also a career-high. He compiled a slash line of .357/.419/.500 with a pair of doubles and homers, 12 RBI and seven multi-hit efforts during the span.

- The Isotopes have won three series on the road this season (Round Rock, El Paso, OKC), their most in a campaign since 2019 (four: Salt Lake, Iowa, El Paso, Sacramento).

- Tonight's game featured a pitcher who was on the mound when the final out of a World Series was recorded (Mike Montgomery, 2016 Cubs) and a hurler who earned the win in a World Series clinching game (Victor Gonzalez, 2020 Dodgers).

On Deck: The Isotopes will search for their second five-game winning streak in a week, as they face off with the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis is scheduled to start for Albuquerque, while right-hander Gavin Stone will be on the mound for Oklahoma City. First pitch is set for 12:05 pm MT (1:05 CT).

