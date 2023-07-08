Las Vegas Topples El Paso 11-7

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-7 Friday to win for the third time in the first four games of the series. El Paso designated hitter Brett Sullivan reached base five times in the loss, going 4-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBIs and a walk.

Chihuahuas shortstop Tim Lopes went 2-for-4 with an RBI and now leads the Pacific Coast League with 96 hits. El Paso relievers Nick Hernandez, Aaron Leasher and Ray Kerr all pitched scoreless outings in the loss. Las Vegas manager Fran Riordan was ejected in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the second time he's been ejected in a game against El Paso this year.

There was a 12-minute delay in the top of the second inning when home plate umpire Matt Winter had to leave the game after a foul tip hit him in the mask. The Chihuahuas have lost nine of their last 11 games.

Team Records: Las Vegas (6-4, 40-44), El Paso (2-8, 34-51)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas TBA vs. El Paso RHP Aaron Brooks (2-2, 5.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

