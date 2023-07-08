Aces Unable to Muster Rally in 5-2 Loss to Rainiers

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (4-7, 48-38) tallied just one extra-base hit in a 5-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (7-4, 44-42) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Slade Cecconi was in complete control for much of his start, working into the seventh with four strikeouts. Cecconi got into some trouble late but ultimately pitched much better than his final line as two inherited runners scored after he left. An 0-2, two-run double from Colin Moran put a stamp on the go-ahead seventh inning for Tacoma.

Blaze Alexander laid down a beautiful bunt single to lead off the fourth as part of a multi-hit night. Jake Hager bunted Alexander over to second base before José Herrera singled him home on a sharp single to center. Hager had a productive evening with the sacrifice bunt and an RBI double.

The Aces continued to struggle with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-7 on the night. Tacoma is outscoring Reno 50-27 through five games and haven't cracked since the furious Fourth of July comeback. The Rainiers have smacked 33 extra-base hits in the series.

The clubs conclude their six game series Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 2 R

- José Herrera: 2-for-4

- Jake Hager: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI

- Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER

The Aces will continue their six games series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

