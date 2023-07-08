Home Run Barrage Not Enough in Space Cowboys' Loss

July 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - Despite hitting four home runs, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-51) were defeated 11-6 by the Round Rock Express (51-34) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land used the long ball to build a lead in the early innings. Joe Perez connected for a solo home run, his ninth blast of the year, to put the Space Cowboys up 1-0 in the first. Rylan Bannon and César Salazar got the second inning started with a bang, launching back-to-back blasts to build a 3-0 Sugar Land advantage after two frames.

RHP Shawn Dubin got the start for the Space Cowboys and faced the minimum through the first two frames, striking out three. Round Rock chased Dubin from the game in the third, scoring four runs on a pair of singles and a passed ball to take a 4-3 lead.

The Space Cowboys charged back to reclaim the lead in the top of the fifth. Alex McKenna walked to begin the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch with one out. Perez singled to center, pushing McKenna to third, and a sacrifice fly from Jon Singleton leveled the contest at 4-4. JJ Matijevic smashed a two-run homer to left-center field, vaulting the Space Cowboys back in front at 6-4.

The Express were able to get a run back in the bottom of the fifth on a stolen base and a throwing error and went ahead in the bottom of the sixth on doubles from Bubba Thompson and J.P. Martinez against RHP Kyle McGowin (L, 2-5), moving Round Rock back in front 7-6. A four-run seventh put the game out of reach for the Express as the Space Cowboys were held to just one hit and two walks over the final four frames of the contest.

Sugar Land concludes their six-game series with the Express on Sunday evening at Dell Diamond. The Space Cowboys are scheduled to throw RHP Misael Tamarez (0-4, 6.02) opposite Round Rock RHP Robert Duggar (4-5, 4.74) for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.