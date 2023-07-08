Rainiers Win 4th Straight at Reno

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-42, 7-4) matched a season-long four-game win streak on Saturday, dispatching the Reno Aces (48-38, 4-7) by a 5-2 final score. It marks the fourth time Tacoma has won four in a row, the most recent being May 20-24. The Rainiers have two separate four-game win streaks over Reno; 13-10 against the Aces this year, the clubs will conclude their 2023 season series on Sunday.

Reno struck first in the second inning, when former Rainier Jake Hager (2021) doubled to left, scoring Blaze Alexander (single) all the way from first base. Tacoma tied it in the visiting third; Adam Engel (2 H) worked a leadoff walk, later scoring after stealing second and advancing on a pair of fly balls, the second of which was a Sam Haggerty sacrifice.

The Aces went back ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a pair of singles and a sac bunt (Jose Herrera RBI). Alexander and Herrera each had two hits for Reno.

Tacoma surged ahead in the seventh for good on four hits and a walk. Jake Scheiner led off with a single and moved to second on a Taylor Trammell base on balls. Scheiner scored when Cooper Hummel looped a double the opposite way into the left field gap, and Trammell would cross on an Engel RBI single to left. Colin Moran drove in two more with a double to right, and the score was suddenly 5-2.

What began as a quality start for Reno right-hander Slade Cecconi came apart in the seventh. Cecconi was lifted after 6.1 IP; he allowed only five hits and walked two, but all five runs against him were earned through 95 pitches (57 strikes). Cecconi struck out four.

On a bullpen night for Tacoma, Rainiers RHP Taylor Williams and lefty Blake Weiman worked two scoreless frames apiece, innings five through eight. Weiman did not allow a hit, and has thrown 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his last eight appearances (7 H, 1 BB, 10 K). Riley O'Brien wrapped things up with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts, for his fifth save.

With a single in the sixth, Cade Marlowe extended his hit streak to 13 games (19-game on base streak), and is now one shy of Zach DeLoach's Tacoma-best 14-game streak during this season, from May 12-27.

The Rainiers won despite not hitting a home run, snapping a season-best 16 consecutive games with a dinger. Tacoma had hit a robust 38 homers over their most recent 16 games.

The series finale and last game before the All-Star Break will begin at 1:05 PT on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. RHP Konner Wade will start for Tacoma, opposing Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

