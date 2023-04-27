Montero's Two Homer Night Leads Isotopes to 8-3 Triumph

Round Rock, TX - In his third game since being optioned back to Triple-A, Elehuris Montero was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI to lead the Albuquerque Isotopes to an 8-3 victory over Round Rock on Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

Albuquerque snapped a four-game losing streak in a contest which they led from wire to wire. Michael Toglia also had a big night by going 2-for-5 with three RBI.

Topes Scope: - Montero's multi-homer game was the fifth of his professional career and first since Aug. 19, 2022 when he hit a pair for Colorado vs. San Francisco. His three RBI were the most since driving in five in that same Aug. 19 ballgame last year.

- Montero's performance marked the third multi-homer game for an Isotope in 2023 (Nolan Jones, March 31 at RR; Coco Montes, April 12 at ELP).

- Toglia picked up his fifth multi-hit performance in his last 10 contests. His three RBI tied a personal season-best (April 2 at RR, April 9 vs. Salt Lake).

- Hunter Stovall was 1-for-3 with two walks, the 11th time in 12 games started in which he has recorded at least one hit.

- Connor Kaiser's two thefts marked the first time an Isotopes player stole multiple bases in a contest since Wynton Bernard (two) last May 27 vs. Round Rock.

- Albuquerque stole three bases in the game, snapping a 12-contest stretch without a theft, their longest since Aug. 28, 2018-April 12, 2019 (16 games).

- The Isotopes plated three runs in the first inning, increasing their season total to 29 in the opening frame which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

- Tonight was the second time this season a pair of Isotopes drove in three runs in a game. Toglia and Cole Tucker did so on April 2 at Round Rock.

- Phillips Valdez drew the starting assignment for Albuquerque and worked 4.1 innings with six hits and two runs allowed, while walking three and striking out four. It was his longest outing since going 5.2 frames for Triple-A Nashville on May 31, 2019 at New Orleans. This also marked the third consecutive appearance in which Valdez issued three free passes.

- Nick Mears struck out three batters while closing out the win in the ninth. It was his second time registering a trio of punchouts in an outing this season (April 7 vs. Salt Lake).

- Riley Pint kept the Express off the board in the seventh while facing the minimum. Over his last six appearances, Pint has not allowed a run while surrendering just four hits. He has walked five and struck out 11 during the stretch. This is Pint's longest streak of consecutive scoreless outings since seven in a row from July 9-30, 2022 with Double-A Hartford.

- Blair Calvo did not permit an earned run for the seventh time in nine appearances, including a current stretch of four consecutive scoreless outings.

- Albuquerque turned four double plays, a season-high and their most since spinning a quartet on Sept. 27 vs. El Paso.

- There were four pitch clock violations called in the game, one on Grichuk and three against pitchers (Valdez, Taylor Hearn, Jacob Barnes).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet again Friday night at 6:05 MT (7:05 CT). Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold is scheduled to make his second start for Albuquerque against Round Rock's Robert Dugger.

