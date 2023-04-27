El Paso Edges Salt Lake, 8-7

El Paso first baseman Alfonso Rivas led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-ending home run to give the Chihuahuas an 8-7 victory over the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night. Rivas had two walks and two home runs in the game, giving him El Paso's sixth multi-homer game of the season.

It was the Chihuahuas' 12th walk-off home run in team history and the first since Brandon Dixon on September 7, 2022 vs. Albuquerque. El Paso catcher Yorman Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a two-run double and now has 17 RBIs in 17 games played this season. El Paso starter Julio Teheran allowed three runs in 6.1 innings, which was El Paso's longest start of the year.

The Chihuahuas have won their last three games. It's the team's first three-game winning streak of the season. El Paso is now 69-38 all-time against Salt Lake.

Box Score: Bees 7, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (04/27/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (9-15), El Paso (10-14)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Jake Lee (0-0, 1.59) vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-2, 12.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

