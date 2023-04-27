Salt Lake Rally Falls Short

The Salt Lake Bees rallied from a five-run deficit to tie up El Paso in the ninth, but Alfonso Rivas led off the bottom of the ninth with his second home run of the game off of Gerardo Reyes to give the Chihuahuas an 8-7 win on Thursday night. El Paso scored two in the second and three in the third for a 5-0 lead before Jordyn Adams snapped an 0-for-22 stretch with an RBI single. In the seventh inning, Mickey Moniak led off with a 435-foot home run to make it a 5-2 game. One out later, Taylor Jones singled and scored from first on a triple by Jared Oliva to pull within two.

After Rivas hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, Salt Lake got back to within one in the eighth on a three-run homer by Moniak. In the ninth, Oliva led off with a triple and scored on a pinch-hit single by Jo Adell to tie the game at 7-7 before Rivas ended it in the bottom of the inning. Moniak led the Bees with two homers and four runs batted in, while Oliva added two triples and one RBI.

