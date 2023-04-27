Aces Blast Space Cowboys into Orbit, Tally 19 Hits in Historic 24-2 Win

Reno, NV - Jake Hager's five hits and eight runs driven in highlighted a historic offensive night for the Reno Aces (12-11) in a 24-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-15) Thursday evening at Greater Nevada Field.

Hager's eight RBIs matched a team record, with the last feat coming from Cole Gillespie in June of 2012. Reno's 22-run margin of victory was the largest in a game in team history while they fell one run short of the team's single game run record.

All nine Aces recorded at least one hit, with multi-hit games from Dominic Fletcher, Buddy Kennedy, Phillip Evans, P.J. Higgins, Dominic Canzone, and Hager. Higgins hit a no-doubt two-run homer to left in the fourth, his third of the season.

Blake Walston lowered his ERA to 3.80 with four innings of one-run ball. Walston struck out four before handing the ball to Tyler Gilbert, who pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

It was a night to remember at Greater Nevada Field. Game four of the series is Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jake Hager: 5-for-5, HR, 8 RBI

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, 3B

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-3, 4 R

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 5 R

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-6, 2 RBI, 4 R

- Blake Walston: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 4 K

- Tyler Gilbert: 3.2 IP, 0 R/ER, 5 K

The Reno Aces continue their six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday at 6:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

