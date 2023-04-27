Dodgers Win Both Games of Doubleheader Against River Cats

The Oklahoma City Dodgers swept both games of a doubleheader against the Sacramento River Cats Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, as the Dodgers won the first game, 5-2, and then won the second game, 1-0.

In Game 1, the Dodgers scored five runs over the first three innings. The River Cats took the game's initial lead in the first inning on a RBI single by Gary Sanchez. The Dodgers then took the lead for good in their first at-bat of the night. Ben DeLuzio hit a RBI single to tie the score, 1-1, before a RBI double by Devin Mann gave OKC a 2-1 lead. In the second inning, Yonny Hernández connected on a triple then scored on a RBI single by Steven Duggar. Justin Yurchak's RBI triple in the third inning gave the Dodgers a 5-1 advantage. Former Dodger Matt Beaty homered out to center field in the sixth inning for the River Cats, as his solo shot trimmed OKC's lead to three runs. OKC starting pitcher Gavin Stone (2-2) recorded a season-high eight strikeouts, allowing one run and three hits with two walks over 5.0 innings in his second win of the season.

In Game 2, three Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the River Cats (10-14) to one hit in OKC's first shutout victory of 2023. Starting pitcher William Cuevas (2-1) allowed one hit over 5.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and was credited with the win. Tayler Scott and Wander Suero each pitched one scoreless inning with Scott picking up a hold and Suero finishing with his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers (18-6) scored the lone run of the game in the second inning on a RBI double by Ryan Ward.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have now won five consecutive games for the second time this season and are one win shy of their season-high streak of six consecutive victories April 1-7. The Dodgers' 18-6 record leads the Pacific Coast League and also is the best record in all of Triple-A to start the season...OKC's 18 wins through 24 games are tied for the most during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). The 2018 and 2015 Dodgers teams also started their seasons with 18-6 records.

-With two wins Thursday the Dodgers swept both games of a doubleheader for the first time since July 5, 2019 against Round Rock in OKC when they won two seven-inning games, 1-0, and, 4-3.

-Yonny Hernández went 3-for-4 in Game 1, recording a triple, RBI and scoring two runs. In Game 2, he tripled again. Hernández has now hit safely in six straight games and reached base in each of his first nine games with OKC.

-Devin Mann hit two doubles in Game 1 to boost his total to 13 doubles this season and his total continues to lead the Minors. In Game 1, he extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI before being held 0-for-2 in the second game. His nine-game hitting streak was the longest of the season by an OKC player, and he went 14-for-35 with six RBI during the stretch.

-OKC's shutout win in Game 2 was the team's first shutout victory since a 13-0 win Aug. 5, 2022 in Salt Lake and the first shutout win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Aug. 13, 2021 against Round Rock.

-The last time the Dodgers held an opponent to one hit was Aug. 9, 2016 at Iowa. Four Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the Cubs to one hit in OKC's 6-0 victory in nine innings with Ralston Cash recording the win.

-Over the last six games combined, the Dodgers have allowed a total of 13 runs and held opponents 3-for-42 with runners in scoring position. Opponents are batting .173 (30-for-173) during the stretch and have scored two runs or less in four of the six games.

-Drew Avans was held without a hit Thursday, but drew a walk in both games and scored a run in Game 1. He has now reached base safely in 17 straight games for the second-longest on-base streak of 2023 by an OKC player, trailing only Michael Busch's 21-game streak...Avans leads the Dodgers with 19 walks this season and has at least one walk in seven straight games (10 walks).

-Ryan Ward played in Game 2 and took over sole possession of the team RBI lead with his 22nd RBI of the season as he drove in the lone run of the game.

-The Dodgers hit three triples over the doubleheader for their first triples in a game since April 13 against Sugar Land in OKC. The Dodgers had hit five doubles through their first 22 games of the season.

