Isotopes Top Express with 8-3 Victory on Thursday Night

April 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Albuquerque Isotopes (12-12) book-ended Thursday night's contest with two, three-run innings as they picked up an 8-3 win over the Round Rock Express (15-8) at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock RHP Kyle Cody (0-2, 6.35) was tagged with the loss after a 4.0-inning start that saw four runs, six hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Albuquerque reliever RHP Stephen Jones (1-1, 6.75) claimed the win after allowing one run on one hit and one walk during his 1.2 innings on the bump.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque wasted no time getting runs on the board as they plated three in the first inning on a combination of four singles, one hit-by-pitch and one sacrifice fly.

The Express made it a 3-1 game in the second inning when 1B Blaine Crim hit a leadoff double and scored on a single from 2B Davis Wendzel.

The next frame saw a 424-foot home run from Isotopes 1B Elehuris Montero that extended his team's lead to 4-2.

Round Rock brought runners in during both the fifth and sixth innings to trim the gap to 4-3. CF J.P. Martinez scored in the fifth on an Elier Hernandez single before LF Rafael Ortega came home as Wendzel grounded out in the sixth.

Montero kept things going for Albuquerque with his second solo dinger of the night in the eighth inning.

The Isotopes further extended their lead in the ninth when they loaded the bases on an Express error, single and hit-by-pitch. LF Randal Grichuk and 3B Nolan Jones both scored as RF Michael Toglia singled before DH Coco Montes made it an 8-3 game as C Jonathan Morales grounded out.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock CF J.P. Martinez led the way offensively on Thursday night, going 3-for-5 with three singles, one run scored and one stolen base. The swiped bag brings his total to 12 on the season, which is tied for the most across all of Triple-A baseball.

The Express drew a total of seven walks, with a majority of the free bases coming from SS Jonathan Ornelas and LF Rafael Ortega, who each gathered three. 1B Blaine Crim worked one to bring the total to seven.

Relievers LHP Taylor Hearn and RHP Jacob Barnes posted shutout performances for Round Rock as Hearn tossed two innings and struck out four while Barnes threw one inning and recorded one punchout.

Next up: Game four of the six-game series between Round Rock and Albuquerque is scheduled for Friday night. Express RHP Robert Dugger (0-1, 6.39) is slated to start against Isotopes RHP Connor Seabold (0-0, 6.00). First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

