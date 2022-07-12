Monsters Sign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to Two-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that goaltender Pavel Cajan was signed to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season. In 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season, Cajan posted a record of 21-18-4 with a 3.61 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (S%).

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 19, added a 3-4-0 record in nine playoff appearances for Kitchener last season with a 3.98 GAA and .905 S%. Prior to his OHL career, Cajan competed internationally for Czechia in various tournaments and spent parts of two seasons with HC Benátky nad Jizerou in Czech 2.liga, Czechia's third-level professional league.

