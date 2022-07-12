Blues Re-Sign F Hugh McGing to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $90,000 at the AHL level.

McGing played in 67 games last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, registering 14 goals and 20 assists (34 points). McGing added another seven points (4g, 3a) in 18 Calder Cup playoff games as Springfield captured the Eastern Conference title.

A native of Chicago, Ill., the 24-year-old McGing starred collegiately for Western Michigan University before turning pro, where he posted three consecutive 30-point seasons from 2017 to 2020. He was originally a fifth-round selection (138th overall) by St. Louis in the 2018 NHL Draft.

