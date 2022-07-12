Eagles Sign Forward Justin Scott to One-Year Deal

July 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Justin Scott to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. Scott spent the past six seasons with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, generating 56 goals, 65 assists and 363 penalty minutes in 336 total contests. He also spent the previous two seasons as an alternate captain for the Monsters.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound center played four seasons at the major-junior level with the Barrie Colts of the OHL, collecting 147 points in 251 games. After completing his career with the Colts, Smith was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Columbus Blue Jackets in April of 2016. The Burlington, Ontario native enjoyed the most productive season of his pro career during the 2021-22 campaign, notching 16 goals and 18 assists in 76 contests with Cleveland.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.