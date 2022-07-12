Chicago Blackhawks Name Anders Sorensen Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Anders Sorensen has been hired as Head Coach of the Rockford IceHogs, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Blackhawks. Sorensen takes over after being named Interim Head Coach of the IceHogs on Nov. 6, 2021.

Sorensen, 47, led Rockford to a 35-26-4-1 record after assuming the interim head coach role last season, helping the IceHogs qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in team history and first time since 2018. The IceHogs swept the Texas Stars in the preliminary round, allowing only one goal over the two games. The club fell to the eventual Calder Cup Champions, the Chicago Wolves, in the first round.

"After seeing how Anders excelled in the interim head coaching role last season, we felt confident in promoting him to the full-time position," said Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. "The road between Rockford and Chicago is much shorter now and the connection between the two teams is vital to our plan. We trust that Anders will be able to empower our group of prospects and get them ready to play at the NHL level so we will have a stronger and more successful team in the future."

Prior to becoming head coach, Sorensen spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the IceHogs from 2018-21, and five seasons as a development coach for the IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18. The Södertälje, Sweden native also spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan from 2011-13 before serving as an interim head coach in October 2013.

Sorensen played for the Mobile Mystics and Baton Rouge Kingfish of the ECHL during the 1999-2000 season, totaling four points (3G, 1A) over 37 games. Details on the assistant coaching staff of the Rockford IceHogs will be announced at a later date.

