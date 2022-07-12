Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 12, 2022 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







This past week the expansion Coachella Valley Firebirds announced Jessica Campbell will became the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League, the Canadian football League's Montreal Alouettes fired Khari Jones as head coach, and WNBA star Brittney Griner pled guilty to drug-related charges In Russia. Highlights from this week come from the American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, 3ICE, Canadian Football League, United States Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in Fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken, announced the hiring of Jessica Campbell as its first assistant coach in team history. The announcement comes following Dan Bylsma's head coach appointment last month. It was recently announced that Campbell would serve as a coach during the 2022 Rangers Development Camp set to take place this summer. Campbell will be the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced the hiring of Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach, making her the first woman behind the bench as a full-time coach in American Hockey League history.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrick Alvin announced that Jeremy Colliton had been named the second Head Coach in Abbotsford Canucks franchise history. It was also announced that former Head Coach, Trent Cull, had been promoted to the position of Assistant Coach for the Vancouver Canucks. Colliton, 37, was previously the Head Coach of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, where he served for parts of four seasons. In 205 career NHL games coached, all with the Blackhawks, he posted a record of 87-92-26. Prior to coaching in the NHL, he acted as the Head Coach of Chicago's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, where he accumulated a record of 46-31-0-11 in 88 games.

ECHL

Hertz Arena President and Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush announced that the ECHL Kelly Cup Champions have entered into a multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL's Florida Panthers, recipients of the 2021-22 Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the NHL's top regular-season record. The Everblades will serve as a developmental affiliate for the Panthers and their primary developmental affiliate, the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, starting with the 2022-23 season.

Florida Everblades announce new affiliation with the Florida Panthers

The Iowa Heartlanders announced that Derek Damon has been named Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager. Gerry Fleming announced he will seek a coaching opportunity overseas in Europe. Damon was Iowa's Assistant Head Coach in the 2021-22 inaugural season and helped lead Iowa to 29 wins, which included an above .500 record after December. He was also one of the masterminds behind Iowa's power play, which finished 2nd in the league with 65 goals.

Get to Know New Heartlanders Head Coach Derek Damon

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 28 WHL players have been selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, which was hosted Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft, a total of 2,129 players have been selected out of the WHL, including 333 first-round selections. Of the 82 players selected out of the Canadian Hockey League at the 2022 NHL Draft, 34 per cent hail from the WHL.

Hear from Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie after he was selected ninth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Western Hockey League announced its schedule of games for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. All 22 WHL Clubs will once again compete in a full 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 23, 2022 and concluding Sunday, March 26, 2023. A total of 585 of the 748 games on the WHL Regular Season Schedule - nearly 80 per cent - will be played on weekends or holidays. The 2023 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce our new brand logo ahead of the 2022-23 Western Hockey League season. "The Snowbirds conduct themselves with pride, leadership, and structure," said Chad Taylor, Moose Jaw Warriors President and Governor. "Our team culture and the Snowbirds culture have grown together over the years to strengthen both organizations. The Moose Jaw Warriors are determined to provide an experience to its team and staff to make them all become better members in their future communities."

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are the Warriors of the sky. We're the Warriors of the ice.

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League announced that, following a meeting of the OHL Board of Governors, the League has unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club to a group consisting of majority owner Mr. Darren DeDobbelaer alongside minority stakeholder Mr. Wayne Gretzky.

The Ontario Hockey League announced that 35 OHL players were selected in the seven rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft held at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Kingston Frontenacs centreman Shane Wright led the way, being selected fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in Thursday's first round. Saginaw Spirit blueliner Pavel Mintyukov followed, hearing his name called by the Anaheim Ducks at 10th overall.

Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright met with the media after being selected fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft.

United States Hockey League

The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed the First Round of the 2022 NHL Draft with eight players selected Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The eight selections brings the USHL's all-time First Round total to 117 and marks the 14th year in-a-row with multiple First Round selections, 18 consecutive Drafts with at least one selection and a combined 17 picks in the last two First Rounds.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed the 2022 NHL Draft with 57 players selected in the past two days from Bell Centre in Montreal. The 57 total selections matches the League record, previously set at the 2018 NHL Draft, and extends the USHL to five-straight Drafts with 50-or-more players selected. The USHL saw 42 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders selected in total. Among the Drafted were 47 college commitments, as well as seven players currently playing Division I hockey. Of the 57 total Draft picks only three are not committed to a Division I school as the USHL continues to promote players to the highest level of collegiate hockey.

Jimmy Snuggerud was selected 23rd overall by the St. Louis Blues. Our very own Cristiano Simonetta has you covered with the interview from Montreal.

Isaac Howard was selected 31st overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Our very own Cristiano Simonetta has you covered with the interview from Montreal.

North American Hockey League

Highlights from the 164th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, Barrett Hall of the Minnesota Wilderness NAHL!

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

2022 NHL Post-Draft Interviews - Nathan Gaucher from the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec - taken by the Anaheim Ducks the 22nd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft,

3ICE

3ICE in 3 Minutes: Week 3

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Montreal Alouettes announced that General Manager Danny Maciocia will replace Khari Jones as head coach until the end of this season. Noel Thorpe has been hired as Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach in replacement of Barron Miles. "This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time", said Maciocia. We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future". Maciocia returned to the Alouettes in January 2020, when he was appointed General Manager.

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 5

United States Football League

Former New Orleans Breakers linebacker Christian Sam has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. All the hard work Christian Sam put in during the inaugural USFL season has paid off: The former New Orleans Breakers linebacker has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Sam played in nine games for the Breakers, notching 54 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and an interception. New Orleans went 6-4 in the regular season, finishing second in the South Division to qualify for the playoffs.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional rollercoaster in the USFL Championship between the Philadelphia Stars and the Birmingham Stallions. Plus, Case Cookus' heart-wrenching injury and what led to Alex McGough filling in for J'Mar Smith.

Joel Klatt recaps the inaugural USFL season from all the new innovations like sky and ref cam, player and coach awards, and the thrilling USFL championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA star Brittney Griner is facing up to 10-years in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges in a Moscow court on Thursday. NBC News' Matt Bodner explains how the guilty plea could impact Griner's sentence and whether President Biden could be able to secure the basketball star's release.

WNBA All-Stars all wear Griner's No. 42 in second half

WNBA All-Star Game: Team Wilson defeated Team Stewart, 134-112. Kelsey Plum recorded 30 PTS and 3 AST for Team Wilson, while Sabrina Ionescu added 19 PTS (12 in the 4th Quarter), 6 REB and 6 AST in the victory. Jonquel Jones tallied 29 PTS, 13 REB and 5 AST for Team Stewart, while Jewell Loyd added 21 PTS (7-13 3PM) in the losing effort.

Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles exit final All-Star Game to a standing ovation

NBA G League

The LA Clippers have announced that their G League affiliate will be renamed the Ontario Clippers. The team will continue to play their home games at Toyota Arena through the 2023-24 season. "The people of Ontario have supported this team since its inception in 2017. We look forward to extending our partnership with Toyota Arena, as we aim to build off the success of last season while taking on the name of the community that makes this all possible in the process," said Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations, LA Clippers.

Ignite's Top 10 Plays of the Season

Mexico City Capitanes' Top 10 Plays of the 2021-22 Season

Texas Legends' Top 10 Plays of the 2021-22 Season

BIG3

The most casual game-winner we've ever seen

Deshawn Stephens caps off a MONSTER performance with a game-winning triple to give Aliens a league-best 3-1 record!

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Budweiser Player of the Week - Jess Fishlock, OL Reign - Week 9

Verizon Save of the Week Winner - Shelby Hogan, Portland Thorns FC - Week 9

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 17 of the 2022 regular season with Atlanta United 2 forward Tristan Trager voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after bagging a pair of goals in each of Atlanta's outings during the week as the side claimed four points out of six.

United Soccer League One

USL League One announced its Team of the Week for Week 14 of the 2022 regular season, with South Georgia Tormenta FC's Pablo Jara voted the League One Player of the Week. Jara posted a six-save shutout in a 1-0 win over Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday night, equaling the mark for most saves in a shutout this season.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

PLL TOP 10 PLAYS FROM MINNEAPOLIS

National Lacrosse League

The first class of Las Vegas Desert Dogs players have officially been selected by head coach and general manager Shawn Williams in the National Lacrosse League's 2022 Expansion Draft. Williams orchestrated several trades with teams throughout the league, stockpiling young talent and seven future NLL Entry Draft picks. Williams brought in his biggest haul in a multi-player deal with the Rochester Knighthawks, acquiring four future draft picks and Charlie Bertrand in a package deal for Connor Fields, Riley Hutchcraft and a 2022 first round pick. In all, Williams added 15 players to the Desert Dogs roster by the end of the draft.

After an 18-year NLL career, Thunderbirds assistant captain and defenseman Scott "Soupy" Campbell has officially announced his retirement. Campbell will now transition into a front office role with the Thunderbirds, as he'll become the team's new Assistant General Manager, a role which has been vacant since before the franchise left Rochester for Halifax. "We have been fortunate having Soupy in our organization for the better half of his career and for our Three-Peat of NLL Championships. Scott has always come in prepared and and in great condition, I have gained the utmost respect for him as a competitor, a leader, and as a friend," said Thunderbirds owner and General Manager, Curt Styres.

BASEBALL

Plays of the month for June

OTHER SPORTS

American Ultimate Disc League

The Top 10 plays from Week 10 of the 2022 AUDL regular season!

