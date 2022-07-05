Derek Damon Named 2nd Head Coach in Heartlanders History

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tuesday that Derek Damon has been named Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager. Gerry Fleming announced he will seek a coaching opportunity overseas in Europe.

Damon was Iowa's Assistant Head Coach in the 2021-22 inaugural season and helped lead Iowa to 29 wins, which included an above .500 record after December. He was also one of the masterminds behind Iowa's power play, which finished 2nd in the league with 65 goals.

Derek Damon: "My family and I are amazed at the support and outreach from the community, Deacon Sports & Entertainment and our affiliates the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. I'm thrilled to accept this opportunity we expect to build off our strong end-of-season run. We have started putting pieces in place that will make us a competitive, skilled and physical team on the ice in year 2. I'd also like to thank my friend Gerry Fleming; our tireless work last season established the culture in Iowa that will be instrumental in helping to continue our growth on the ice and in the community here in The Corridor."

President Tom Hamilton: "Derek was instrumental in so much of the success we had on the ice in 2021-22 and it is clear to myself and the entire group at Deacon Sports & Entertainment that he is ready for the opportunity to lead our hockey team. Not only is he an excellent coach and hockey mind, but he and his entire family have already left a positive imprint in the communities here in The Corridor. With three months until the start of the season, we could not feel better about the direction of our team on the ice with Derek at the helm."

Gerry Fleming: "Derek proved last season he has the right keys to take over the Heartlanders and lead the team to a championship. The Heartland will always hold a special place for me and this is the right time for me and my family to transition back to coaching in Europe. I'd like to thank all our great fans and partners that have helped our hockey operations staff and our front office build this team from the ground up."

Damon Career Highlights

- Heartlanders assistant coach in team's inaugural season 2020-21. Made transition to coaching in 2020-21 as assistant with Salmon Arm (BCHL).

- Damon is a native of Bangor, ME. Made 4 NCAA tournaments and 2 Frozen Fours at University of Maine. 2004 Hockey East Champion.

- Forward skated in 14 professional seasons and in 784 games. Coached by Gerry Fleming in ECHL Florida (2006-08).

The Heartlanders have started their search for the team's next assistant coach.

Iowa's 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

