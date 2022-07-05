Komets Re-Sign McIvor and Cooper

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that defenseman Marcus McIvor and forward Oliver Cooper have re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

McIvor, 28, will enter his third season with the Komets. Last season, the University of New Brunswick graduate scored 24 points (5g, 19a) in 48 regular-season games. The 6'2 blueliner also skated one game with the Chicago Wolves and five with the Ontario Reign of the AHL. McIvor also helped the Komets to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2020-2021.

Cooper, 27, a member of the 2020-21 championship squad, played 52 regular-season games last season. The Fredericton, New Brunswick, native netted 15 goals, coupled with 22 assists and 96 penalty minutes.

"The signings of Marcus McIvor and Oliver Cooper are another positive step in the building of next season's Komet team," said Komet General Manager David Franke. "They both play the Komet physical style of play. They work hard every day and never take a night off. It's a good day in Kometland."

The Komets now have six forwards (Jordan Martel, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, and Seymon Babinstev) and five defensemen (Blake Siebenaler, Marc-Antoine Pepin, Clark Hiebert, DJ King, and Marcus McIvor) under contract for the upcoming season.

The Komets will open up the season on October 21, at Indy, with the home opener on October 22, against Cincinnati.

