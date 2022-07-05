Admirals Sign Kenny Hausinger for 2022-23 Season

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Kenny Hausinger has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Hausinger, who will turn 27 years old on July 21, becomes the third Admiral and the second forward to sign with the club for the upcoming season.

The Anchorage, AK native was acquired by the Admirals on June 13 from the Reading Royals. The deal completed the future considerations piece of the trade that originally took place on December 21, 2021, when the Admirals traded forward Anthony Gagnon to Reading.

Hausinger played his first season as a professional in 2021-22 with the Royals. During the regular season, Hausinger played in 57 games and was seventh on the team in points with 40 (12g, 28a). He was also a vital member of the Royals' playoff run with seven points (3g, 4a), which was the fifth-best on the team.

Before turning pro, Hausinger was a four-year standout at UMass-Lowell University (NCAA). In each of his four seasons with the River Hawks, he posted at least 18 points. He captured a conference title in his freshman season. Most notably, he registered 22 points in his junior season (13g, 9a). The River Hawks were 10-3 when Hausinger scored a point that season. To put a capstone on his collegiate career, he was an assistant captain and posted 19 points in his senior season (7g, 12a).

Before joining the River Hawks, Hausinger played for Des Moines and Madison in the USHL and Odessa in the NAHL. He was named to the NAHL All-Rookie First Team, All-South Division Rookie Team, and All-South Division Team with Odessa in 2014-15.

The Hausinger bloodline has three boys that are currently in the ECHL. The youngest of that group is Cam, who currently plays for the Wheeling Nailers. The middle-aged brother is Christian, who completed his 2021-22 season with the Admirals, playing in 25 games and posting 21 points (4g, 17a).

Kenny Hausinger (left) poses with his younger brother Christian (right) during warmups || Photo: Weston DeWitt

