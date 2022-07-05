Mavericks Re-Sign Forward John Schiavo

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed forward John Schiavo.

The East Patchogue, NY native returns for his second straight season with Kansas City. This will be his fourth season with the Mavericks over the course of his ECHL career. Schiavo recorded 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists in 51 games played during the 2021-22 season.

"Schiavo solidified himself as an everyday ECHL player last season," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "We love his work ethic, attention to detail and his skill set. He embodies what it means to be an ultimate teammate."

In his ECHL career with the Mavericks, Schiavo has totaled 32 points on 14 goals and 18 assists in 76 games played in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

