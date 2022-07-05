Gordi Myer Returns for Second Walleye Season

(Toledo, OH) - Toledo native and defenseman Gordi Myer has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-23 season.

Myer returns to his hometown team after skating in 55 contests during the 2021-22 season, posting 25 points (5G, 20A). He also got his first taste of the AHL this past season with eight contests for the Walleye AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 26-year-old had a pair of assists in those games. In Toledo's run to the Kelly Cup Finals, Myer had a goal, five assists, and was a plus-four in 21 contests.

Head coach Dan Watson said of Myer, "Gordi is an exceptional human and willing to do what it takes to win. He's a true pro, who shows up each day to get better. He's a leader on and off the ice and we are excited that he is returning for another season."

Prior to turning professional, the 5'10", 185-pound defenseman spent four seasons at Ohio State with 133 games played, 8 goals, 31 assists, and 31 penalty minutes while playing as a plus-30 in his college career. While skating as a Buckeye, Myer was on the Big 10 Honorable Mention All-Star Team and won the 2019-20 Sportsmanship Award.

