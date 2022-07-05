Brayden Watts Returns to Wichita for Third Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Brayden Watts has re-signed for the 2022-23 season. Watts becomes the first player announced as Head Coach Bruce Ramsay builds the roster for next year.

"I'm super excited to be back in Wichita for another season," commented Watts. "I'm hungrier than ever to get things rolling and help this team get back to the postseason. Coach Ramsay is a great person to play for and I know he can get us back to where we want to be."

Watts, 23, begins his third season in Wichita. The Bakersfield, California native set new career-highs last year, netting 46 points (13g, 33a) in 52 games. He also earned a call to his hometown team, playing four games for the Condors.

During his rookie campaign, he tallied 30 points (10g, 20a) in 62 games. Watts also recorded two helpers in four playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the 22-year-old played a five-year career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. In 2019-20, he registered 61 points (29g-32a) in 61 games for Prince Albert. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g-93a) in 315 games during his junior career.

In 2018-19, he helped lead the Vancouver Giants to the WHL Championship Series, registering 38 points (12g-26a) in 57 regular-season games and adding 10 points (7g-3a) in 22 playoff games.

