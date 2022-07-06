Jeremy Colliton Named Second Head Coach in Abbotsford Canucks History

On Friday, July 1st, Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrick Alvin announced that Jeremy Colliton had been named the second Head Coach in Abbotsford Canucks franchise history. It was also announced that former Head Coach, Trent Cull, had been promoted to the position of Assistant Coach for the Vancouver Canucks.

"Trent Cull did an excellent job for us at the AHL level, and I am so happy to see him get this much deserved promotion," said Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson. "Bringing in Jeremy Colliton to build on the things we have started in Abbotsford is a huge win for the organization. Jeremy has a great head for the game, and I look forward to working with him this coming season."

Colliton, 37, was previously the Head Coach of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, where he served for parts of four seasons. In 205 career NHL games coached, all with the Blackhawks, he posted a record of 87-92-26. Prior to coaching in the NHL, he acted as the Head Coach of Chicago's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, where he accumulated a record of 46-31-0-11 in 88 games.

Jeremy Colliton will attend the NHL Draft in Montreal, before travelling to UBC for the Canucks Development Camp next week.

Trent Cull begins his sixth year with the Canucks organization. In Abbotsford's inaugural season, Cull posted a 39-23-5-1 record and led the team to the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

