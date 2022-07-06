Mason Shaw Receives Doug Messier AHL Player Representative of the Year Award

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - The Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) is pleased to announce that Mason Shaw of the Iowa Wild (AHL) has been named recipient of the PHPA Player Representative of the Year Award for the 2021-22 season as voted by the Executive Committee, staff, and Advisors of the PHPA.

The PHPA Player Representative of the Year Award was developed to recognize the outstanding efforts put forth by PHPA Player Representatives throughout the season from both the American Hockey League and ECHL. The Awards also serve as a platform to honor the significant contributions made to the PHPA by Founding Member Doug Messier and long-time PHPA Advisor, Jim Wiley who passed away in December, 2021.

Shaw, who was selected as the recipient of the Doug Messier AHL Player Representative of the Year Award, recently completed his fourth season with the Iowa Wild and second as the team's Player Representative. Born in Wainwright, Alberta, Shaw was named Alternate Captain of the Wild in 2020 and continued to lead in that same role this season. He also served as an Alternate Captain for the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2016-17 season and was named Captain ahead of the 2017-18 season.

"It is an honor to be recognized by my peers and by the PHPA," Shaw said. "The PHPA does a lot for us players and we certainly appreciate their efforts. I'm happy to be part of the team and help contribute wherever I can on behalf of my teammates and players throughout the league."

"During another season of navigating and reacting to ever changing protocols due to the pandemic it was crucial to have the assistance and support of an exceptional group of Player Representatives," said PHPA Executive Director, Larry Landon. "Mason Shaw exhibited outstanding leadership and responsiveness throughout the season, as was evidenced by the selection for this recognition. I am truly grateful for the dedication, commitment, and leadership that he and each of our Player Reps put forth into this important role."

