Amerks' 2022-23 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 14

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 67th season in the American Hockey League, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2022-23 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 25

- Friday, Dec. 23

- Wednesday, Dec. 28

- Friday, Jan. 6

- Saturday, Jan. 28

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2022-23 regular season will be announced at a later date.

For a limited time only, the Amerks are offering a special $20 ticket in the 100 Attack Zone for the Home Opener. This limited time offer is valid through Sunday, July 10 and can only be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/homeopener.

