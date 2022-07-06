Amerks' 2022-23 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 14
July 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 67th season in the American Hockey League, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena.
While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2022-23 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:
- Friday, Nov. 25
- Friday, Dec. 23
- Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Friday, Jan. 6
- Saturday, Jan. 28
The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2022-23 regular season will be announced at a later date.
For a limited time only, the Amerks are offering a special $20 ticket in the 100 Attack Zone for the Home Opener. This limited time offer is valid through Sunday, July 10 and can only be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/homeopener.
