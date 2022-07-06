Wolf Pack Sign Blake Hillman and Ryan Lohin to One-Year AHL Contracts

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on one-year, standard AHL contracts with forward Ryan Lohin and defenseman Blake Hillman for the 2022-23 AHL season.

Lohin, 26, split the 2021-22 season between the AHL's Charlotte Checkers and ECHL's Allen Americans. With Charlotte, Lohin skated in twelve games, scoring four points (2 g, 2 a). In 18 games with Allen, Lohin scored a career-high 16 points (10 g, 6 a). The 6', 194 lbs. forward has appeared in 40 career AHL games with the Checkers and Syracuse Crunch, scoring 19 points (9 g, 10 a).

Prior to his professional career, Lohin played three NCAA seasons at UMass-Lowell. While with the Riverhawks, Lohin appeared in 110 games, scoring 81 points (33 g, 48 a). He also served as captain during the 2018-19 campaign.

Lohin was selected in the 7th round (208th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Hillman, 26, spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and Providence Bruins, and the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. Hillman appeared in ten games with the Griffins, scoring two assists. He also skated in 20 games with the Bruins, collecting seven assists.

Over the course of three seasons with the Griffins, Bruins, Rockford IceHogs, and Stockton Heat, Hillman has appeared in 96 career AHL games and scored 14 points (1 g, 13 a). Selected in the 6th round (173rd overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Hillman has appeared in four NHL games, all with the Blackhawks, and scored one goal.

Prior to turning pro, Hillman played three seasons at the University of Denver. Hillman helped lead the Pioneers to the 2017 NCAA National Championship, the 2016-17 NCHC Regular Season Championship, and the 2018 NCHC Championship.

Lohin and Hillman are the seventh and eighth players to sign AHL contracts with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 campaign. Lohin joins fellow forwards Tanner Fritz, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Alex Whelan, and Easton Brodzinski, while Hillman joins defensemen Zach Giuttari and Louka Henault.

