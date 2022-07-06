2022 NHL Draft: Impact in Rockford

July 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson and his hockey operations crew will travel to Montreal, Quebec for eight selections in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday and Friday.

With those picks, the Blackhawks will look to continue to take key steps toward their rebuild and return to competitive hockey. A majority of the players selected this week will eventually make it to the American Hockey League with a stop in Rockford as they continue to prepare for the NHL level.

Since 2007, the IceHogs have played a key role in developing Blackhawks prospects to get them ready to make the jump to the NHL. During the 2021-22 season 14 Blackhawks draft picks spent time in Rockford.

The 2021-22 season saw 40 players in an IceHogs jersey, with 27 of them coming from the draft, including 14 selected by the Blackhawks.

The 2022 NHL draft will give IceHogs fans a glimpse of some of the players that may lace up their skates at the BMO Harris Bank Center down the road.

Below are a few facts about the NHL draft picks that have played for the Rockford IceHogs:

Highest draft pick to play for the IceHogs: Kirby Dach (3rd overall in 2019 with Blackhawks) and Cam Barker (3rd overall in 2004 with Blackhawks)

Lowest draft pick to play for IceHogs: Sean McMorrow (258th overall in 2000 with Buffalo)

Lowest Blackhawks draft pick to play for IceHogs: Dustin Byfuglien (245th overall in 2000)

First Round Draft Selections to Play for the IceHogs (29)

Lukas Reichel: 17th overall by Chicago (2020)

Kirby Dach: 3rd overall by Chicago (2019)

Adam Boqvist: 8th overall by Chicago (2018)

Nicolas Beaudin: 27th overall by Chicago (2018)

Henri Jokiharju: 29th overall by Chicago (2017)

Nick Schmaltz: 20th overall by Chicago (2014)

Ryan Hartman: 30th overall by Chicago (2013)

Teuvo Teravainen: 18th overall by Chicago (2012)

Mark McNeill: 18th overall by Chicago (2011)

Phillip Danault: 26th overall by Chicago (2011)

Mark Visentin: 27th overall by Phoenix (2010)

Nick Leddy: 16th overall by Minnesota (2009)

Dylan Olsen: 28th overall by Chicago (2009)

Philippe Paradis: 27th overall by Carolina (2009)

David Rundblad: 17th overall by St. Louis (2009)

Kyle Beach: 11th overall by Chicago (2008)

Ivan Vishnevskiy: 27th overall by Dallas (2006)

Kenndal McArdle: 20th overall by Florida (2005)

Jack Skille: 7th overall by Chicago (2005)

Cam Barker: 3rd overall by Chicago (2004)

Rostislav Olesz: 7th overall by Florida (2004)

Hugh Jessiman: 12th overall by New York Rangers (2003)

Pierre-Marc Bouchard: 8th overall by Minnesota (2002)

Daniel Paille: 20th overall by Buffalo (2002)

Hannu Toivonen: 29th overall by Boston (2002)

Jeff Taffe: 30th overall by St. Louis (2000)

Nick Boyton: 21st overall by Boston and 9th overall by Washington (1999 & 1997)

Sergei Samsonov: 8th overall by Boston (1997)

Dan Cloutier: 26th overall by New York Rangers (1997)

Jassen Cullimore: 29th overall by Vancouver (1991)

Blackhawks picks by draft year to play for the IceHogs (alphabetical order)

2020: (3) Phillips, Lukas Reichel (1st rd), Yetman

2019: (3) Kirby Dach (1st rd), Moberg, Teply

2018: (5) Nicolas Beaudin (1st rd), Boqvist (1st rd), Hakkarainen, Kurashev, Slavin

2017: (6) Altybarmakian, Barratt, Galvas, Henri Jokiharju (1st rd), Mitchell, Soderlund

2016 : (4) Carlsson, Hillman, Krys, Noel

2015 : (4) Bondra, Gilbert, Knott, Tuulola

2014: (6) Iacopelli, Nalimov, Olofsson, Nick Schmaltz (1st rd), D. Sikura, Snuggerud,

2013: (5) Dahlstrom, Ryan Hartman (1st rd), Motte, Norell, Press

2012: (4) Fournier, Hinostroza, Ross, Teuvo Teravainen (1st rd)

2011: (9) A. Broadhurst, Clendening, Phillip Danault (1st rd), Dahlbeck, Jardine, Mark McNeill (1st rd), Saad, Shalunov, Shaw

2010: (7) Carruth, Flick, Holl, Johns, Mattson, Nordstrom, Simpson

2009: (5) Froese, Gilbert, Kruger, Dylan Olsen (1st rd), Pirri

2008: (5) Kyle Beach (1st rd), Carlsson, Gleason, Lalonde, Smith

2007: (3) Aliu, Lavin, Tanguay

2006: (4) Danis-Pepin, P. LeBlanc, Makarov, Palmer

2005: (10) Bertram, Blunden, Brophey, Charlebois, Davis, Fallon, Hjalmarsson, Hobson, Jack Skille (1st rd), Turner

2004: (7) Cam Barker (1st rd), Berti, Bickell, Bolland, Brouwer, Dowell, Kontiola

2003: (3) M. Brodeur, Byfuglien, Crawford

2002: (1) Wisniewski

2001: (1) M. Keith

1999: (1) Leighton

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.