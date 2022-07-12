Yee-Haw, Barracuda to Partner with Bay Country

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), are proud to announce they have partnered KBAY-FM 94.5 and KKDV-FM 92.1 (Bay Country) on a three-year marketing agreement beginning in the 2022-23 season.

"The Barracuda couldn't be happier to partner with Bay Country and continue to grow our footprint in the Bay Area and beyond," said Eric Grundfast (@EGrundfast), Barracuda Director of Business Operations. "New to the country airwaves in the Bay Area, we feel Bay Country is the perfect partner to grow both our brand and theirs and we can't wait to work together for years to come."

"Bay Country and the Barracuda are a perfect fit given the radio station's high amount of family listening and the team's focus on affordable family fun," said David Drutz, Vice President/Market Manager at Alpha Media San Jose. "Tech CU Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility and the AHL is high-level hockey, so it makes sense for Bay Country to become a key partner of the Barracuda."

Bay Country is the on-air home of Sharks in-arena host Emily Harlan (@EmilyBHarlan), weekdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sharks public address announcer Danny Miller, weeknights from 6-9 p.m.

Beginning in July, Miller or Harlan will conduct a weekly interview with a Barracuda coach, player, broadcaster, or front office member. The interview will be streamed live on Bay Country's Facebook page and subsequently shared on the station's social media channels and at baycountry.com throughout the regular season.

Bay Country will be the presenting partner for all Friday night Barracuda home games during the season which will feature $3 beers and a in-game Cuda Country singalong. In addition, Bay Country will be the presenting partner for Cuda Country Night, one of the team's biggest promotional nights of the season. Full details will be released at a later time.

