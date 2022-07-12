Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Goaltender Zane McIntyre to a One Year, Two-Way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$300,000) for the 2022-23 season.

McIntyre, 29 (8/20/92), went 19-14-3 with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA), a .920 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 37 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season after being signed to a two-way contract by Minnesota on January 4, 2022. He also played in three AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners and went 2-1-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 SV%. McIntyre ranked T-9th in the AHL in SV% and 12th in GAA. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound native of Grand Forks, North Dakota is 133-71-28 with a 2.50 GAA, a .912 SV% and 16 shutouts in 242 career AHL contests during eight seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa (2015-22). He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

McIntyre played three seasons at the University of North Dakota posting a record of 58-24-9 with a 2.10 GAA, a .926 SV% and four shutouts in 92 contests (2012-15). He went 29-10-3 with a 2.05 GAA, a .929 SV% and one shutout during his junior season in 2014-15 and received the Mike Richter Award as the most outstanding goaltender in Division I men's hockey and was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. McIntyre was also named a CCM Second-Team West All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Year.

He made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

