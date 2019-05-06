Monday's Game in Amarillo Rained out

May 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Amarillo, TX-Monday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles was postponed due to ongoing and persistent rain and wind in downtown Amarillo. The postponement is the second of the season for the Travs. The game will now be made up on Tuesday night at part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes after. Both contests will be seven innings. These will be the last meetings of the first half of the Texas League season between the clubs. The games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.