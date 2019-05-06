Monday's Game in Amarillo Rained out
May 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Amarillo, TX-Monday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles was postponed due to ongoing and persistent rain and wind in downtown Amarillo. The postponement is the second of the season for the Travs. The game will now be made up on Tuesday night at part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes after. Both contests will be seven innings. These will be the last meetings of the first half of the Texas League season between the clubs. The games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.
