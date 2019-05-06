Lux, White Star in Drillers 6-1 Win over Hooks

TULSA, OK - Gavin Lux is one of the hottest hitters in the Texas League, and his bat carried Tulsa to a win over Corpus Christi Monday afternoon. Lux drove in Tulsa's first three runs with a pair of homers in what was eventually a 6-1 win for the Drillers.

Lux staked Tulsa to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when he hit the first pitch of the day from Corpus Christi starting pitcher Brett Adcock into the right field bullpen. The shortstop struck again in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie, when his two-run, opposite-field homer just reached the Busch Terrace inside the left field foul pole.

Lux has now homered in three straight games and has a team leading seven on the season.

Lux accounted for two of the Drillers three homers in the victory as Cristian Santana added a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The win was the seventh for the Drillers in their past eight games and improved their season record to 17-12.

WHAT YOU MISSED

Mitchell White was nearly unhittable in what was his sixth start of the season for the Drillers. The right-hander surrendered only one hit, a second-inning single by Chas McCormick, in six shutout innings. White issued just one walk while picking up nine strikeouts, matching a season high for a Tulsa pitcher.

Hooks' starting pitcher Brett Adcock also turned in his best outing of the year. The lefthander allowed only two hits and one run in five innings, but like White, he was not involved in the decision.

Corpus Christi right fielder McCormick made the catch of the season in the fourth inning to rob Chris Parmelee of a home run. With two outs and a runner at first, Parmelee hit a drive that look destined for the right field bullpens, but McCormick reached up to make a running catch before toppling over the outfield fence. McCormick fell to the ground behind the fence before rising to his feet to display the ball in his glove. Instead of a two-run homer, it was the final out of the inning.

Tulsa reliever Nolan Long picked up the win despite surrendering the Hooks only run of the game. Long took over for White to open the seventh inning and allowed one run in 1.2 innings.

Luis Vasquez recorded the final four outs to collect his team leading third save.

A sellout crowd of 8,325, mostly school kids, attended the afternoon game. It was the sixth sellout at ONEOK Field this season.

Tulsa's J.D. Martin was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his seven shutout innings against Midland in the Drillers 6-1 win last Thursday. Martin is slated to start Tuesday's homestand finale against the Hooks.

UP NEXT: Corpus Christi at Tulsa, Tuesday, May 7, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. RHP Brandon Bielak (2-0, 4.50 ERA) versus RHP J.D. Martin (1-2, 5.65 ERA).

