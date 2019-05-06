Howard, White Lead RockHounds to Win

As was the case at "yards" across the country, Saturday was Star Wars Night ("May the Fourth Be With You") at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas defense, however, could have used a little help from Yoda, as the Naturals committed six errors in the contest and the RockHounds took advantage. The 'Hounds blew open a 3-2 game with four runs in the seventh to defeat the Naturals, 7-2, in the opener of a four-game series.

The 'Hounds snapped a three-game slide with the win, their third in four games against Northwest Arkansas in 2019.

The RockHounds took leads of 1-0 and 3-1 with the Naturals closing to within a run both times before the four-run seventh changed the course of the game.

Mikey White led the offense with his best game of the season. The 'Hounds' first baseman went 3-for-4 (two doubles and a walk), scoring one run and driving in four.

Brian Howard went six innings, allowing two runs (earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six (two of the walks came to the second and third batters he faced, helping the Naturals tie the game, 1-1, in the first). John Gorman returned to his 2018 form with two perfect innings (striking out three) and Kyle Finnegan closed the door in the ninth with a pair of K's.

The only "dark cloud" in the win came when Chase Calabuig was injured while making a brilliant catch down the left field line. The corner is impossible to see from the press box, but Chase crossed into foul territory to make the catch before crashing into the wall. He left the game at that point but did exit under his own power.

Notables

Frisco blasted Springfield, 10-1 in the Metroplex (the Cardinals are now 1-13 on the road) to maintain their lead in the South Division. The RoughRiders (18-11) lead the RockHounds (15-13) by two-and-a-half games and Corpus Christi (14-14) by three-and-a-half.

Luis Barrera was activated from the Injured List on Saturday and returned to the lineup for the first time since April 17 (see below).

In addition to Mikey White's big game, Jonah Heim went 2-for-5. The 'Hounds catcher has now hit in 12-of-14 games (.308) and has reached base in 15-of-17 (.313).

How good has Brian Howard been in 2019? He allowed two earned runs in six innings and his ERA went up a quarter-point (from 1.73 to 1.94).

The six errors were a Naturals franchise record, dating back to 2008 (thanks to radio voice Benjamin Kelly for sharing the knowledge).

Completely Useless But Cool Stat

The first four Northwest Arkansas errors EACH involved Kevin Merrell, who reached on three consecutive infield miscues and advanced to second (on the third of those) on a throwing error by the pitcher.

Roster Moves

Since the rainout Friday at Tulsa, the "personnel department" has been busy!

- Catcher Collin Theroux transferred to (AAA) Las Vegas

- Infielder Brallan Perez transferred to the (SSA) Vermont roster

- Pitcher Cody Stull transferred to RockHounds from Las Vegas

- Catcher Robert Mullen transferred to RockHounds from Las Vegas

- Outfielder Luis Barrera activated from Injured List

- Grant Holmes has been placed on the Injured List

Apologies in that I completely whiffed on Grant going on the IL a few days ago (will track down the precise date).

(That adds yet another "Whiff" to an already impressive career total!)

Next Game

Sunday, May 5 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals

Arvest Ballpark Springdale, Arkansas

First pitch 2:05 p.m.

- Second of a four-game series and sixth of an eight-game (seven-day) road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 2:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

NWA: Ofreidy Gomez (RH, 1-2, 4.85)

RH: Parker Dunshee (RH, 2-2, 1.74)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark:

The RockHounds host the Frisco RoughRiders in a "four-day weekend" at Rocky Town, May 9-12:

Thirsty Thursday (May 9) ... RockHounds Beach Towels (Friday, May 10)

Fireworks (Saturday, May 11) ... Family Day (Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m.)

