Sod Poodles Monday Night Contest Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Tuesday
May 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Monday evening's contest was postponed due to heavy rain and high winds. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 7.
Game one will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be played as two, seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. CT.
All tickets for Monday's postponed game are considered rain checks and are good for any remaining 2019 regular season game excluding July 4. To exchange tickets, fans will need to present them in-person at the HODGETOWN box office.
For tickets and more information, please visit www.sodpoodles.com.
