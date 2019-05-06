White & Lux Steal Show, Drillers Drop Hooks

TULSA - Mitchell White struck out nine over six shutout innings and Gavin Lux belted two home runs as the Drillers beat Corpus Christi, 6-1, before 8,325 fans Monday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa (17-12) has won 9 of its last 12 games. The Hooks (14-16) now take aim at a series split Tuesday night.

Like Sunday afternoon, Lux opened the home first with a home to right field, giving him a dinger in each of the three games in the series.

Lefty Brett Adcock, after walking Omar Estevez, would retired 12 of the next 14 hitters. The only other hit permitted by Adcock was a lead-off infield single by Logan Landon in the fifth. He struck out six on the day.

Adcock's cause was aided in the fourth when Chas McCormick leaped over the right-field fence and into the Tulsa bullpen to rob Chris Parmelee of a two-run home run.

White was touched for only one hit, a two-out single by McCormick in the second. He faced just one over the minimum while matching his career-high for strikeouts in a game.

The Hooks leveled the score at 1 in the seventh against Nolan Long (1-0). Osvaldo Duarte reached on a fielding error, stole second base, and then scampered home on a two-out opposite field double from Josh Rojas.

Rojas, who has hit safely in nine consecutive games, is batting .407 with men in scoring position.

In the home seventh, Lux hit his fourth homer of the series, an opposite field two-out, two-run shot to left off Brandon Bailey (0-1).

Tulsa cemented the victory with a three-run eighth. A Cristian Santana lead-off blast began the rally.

Brandon Bielak will take the ball for CC Tuesday night. Knuckleballer J.D. Martin is slated to work for the Drillers. First pitch 7:05.

