Monarchs Use Longball to Down Goldeyes

August 25, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (49-40) lost 10-7 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Wednesday night.

With the Goldeyes leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Monarchs (54-34) rallied for five runs to take the lead. Ryan Grotjohn and Darnell Sweeney opened the inning with back-to-back singles, setting up a three-run home run to left from Jacob Robson. Jan Hernandez followed with a home run to left-centre that tied the game. Two batters later, JC Escarra slugged a solo homer to right-centre.

With two outs and no one on base in the top of the fifth, the Goldeyes tied the game when Kevin Lachance reached on an infield single and scored on a double to left-centre from Logan Hill.

Kansas City regained the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Grotjohn walked leading off and scored from first on an RBI double into the left field corner from Sweeney. Grotjohn then made it 9-5 in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out, three-run home run to left-centre.

The Goldeyes battled within 9-7 in the top of the seventh. Max Murphy singled to right-centre leading off. Two batters later Murphy took third on a Jacob Rhinesmith infield single. Lachance plated Murphy with a sacrifice fly, while Hill drove in Rhinesmith with a triple to right-centre.

Pete Kozma provided the game's final margin at 10-7 with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Jameson McGrane worked a scoreless top of the ninth to earn his 16th save of the year.

The Goldeyes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. After Raul Navarro walked leading off, Ian Sagdal smacked a two-run home run to left.

Hidekel Gonzalez made it 3-0 in the top of the second with a two-out, solo home run to left.

Gonzalez scored the Goldeyes' fourth run on a Navarro RBI single to shallow right in the top of the fourth.

Monarchs' starter Matt Hartman (6-5) picked up the win, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Hartman walked three and struck out five.

RJ Martinez (8-5) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Luis Ramirez started for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on six hits in four innings. Ramirez walked two and struck out three.

