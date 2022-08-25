Monarchs' Long Ball Nets Win over Fish

August 25, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs on game day

(Kansas City Monarchs) Kansas City Monarchs on game day(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Winnipeg Goldeyes (49-40) looked to be well on their way to a third straight win over the Kansas City Monarchs (55-34) Wednesday night at Legends Field in Kansas City, holding a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning. Then the Monarchs bats awoke with three lighting strikes in a three home run bottom half of the fourth inning, to propel "kay-see" to a 10-7 win.

The Goldeyes jumped out early to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run home run from Ian Sagdal in the top of the first off Monarchs starter Matt Hartman (6-5). In the second Reggie Pruitt Jr drove another run home with an RBI single to make it 3-0. In the top of the fourth Raul Navarro would add another RBI single to make it 4-0 in favor of the "Manitobans".

The home half of the fourth was a game changer. Ryan Grotjohn and Darnell Sweeney both reached on singles off Luis Ramirez, who had allowed just one hit and one walk up until that point. Jacob Robson hit a three-run homer to left to cut the lead to 4-3. Jan Hernandez would follow with a solo shot over the hometown pen to tie the game at four. Ramirez was able to get a ground out on Casey Gillaspie but could not solve J.C. Escarra. The Monarchs catcher would hit a solo homer to right field to give Kansas City the lead 5-4. It was the fourth time this season the Monarchs have had a three-home run inning.

The Goldeyes would even the game up in the top of the fifth on a Logan Hill RBI double, but the Monarchs came right back to take the lead for good in the bottom of the stanza. Ryan Grotjohn would work a walk off R.J. Martinez (8-5) and fly around the sacks on a Darnell Sweeney RBI double down the left field line to grab the 6-5 advantage.

Kansas City would hit their fourth long ball of the night in the sixth inning. Pete Kozma would single with one out of Bryan Blanton. The Winnipeg right hander had held opponents to a .118 average, but the Monarchs came through with a walk of Mallex Smith and a three run blast for Ryan Grotjohn to push the lead to 9-5.

"Winnie" then would pick up a pair of runs in the seventh off Monarchs reliever Brian Glowicki. Kevin Lachance drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Logan Hill added another run on a triple to cut the lead to 9-7.

The Monarchs got their final marker in the home half of the eighth on an RBI single off the bat of Pete Kozma. Jameson McGrane picked up the save and got a game ending double play after a one out walk off the bat of Lachance.

The Monarchs picked up their 37th multi home run game and have homered in 70 of their 89 games. While the team continues to add to their American Association record of home runs with 154 the Monarchs are eight shy of a franchise mark of 162 set in the old Northern League in 2010.

The Monarchs and Goldeyes will wrap up the four-game series tomorrow night (8/25) at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aa baseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visitingmonarchsbaseball.com. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchs baseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

WP: Hartman (6-5)

LP: Martinez (8-5

S: McGrane (16)

Jan Hernandez of the Kansas City Monarchs hits his 23rd home run in the Monarchs 10-7 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Wednesday night August 24, 2022 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo credit John Ellis - Kansas City Monarchs)

J.C. Escarra of the Kansas City Monarchs celebrates his 10th home run of the season in the Monarchs 10-7 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Wednesday night August 24, 2022 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo credit John Ellis - Kansas City Monarchs)

LISTEN TO ALL MONARCHS GAMES LIVE ON THE MONARCHS BROADCASTNETWORK

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.