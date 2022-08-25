Lavalley's Big Night Not Enough as X's Clinch Five-Game Series

August 25, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Gavin LaValley went 3-5 with a homerun and two RBI on Wednesday but it wasn't enough as the Canaries dropped a 7-2 decision to Sioux City.

The Explorers jumped on top immediately as Danny Amaral led off the game with a homerun. Sioux City went on to sacrifice three runners home over the next three innings.

LaValley hit his 19th homerun of the season with two outs in the bottom of the fifth but the Explorers answered in the sixth with a pair of RBI singles.

LaValley singled to bring home John Nester in the seventh but Sioux City got the run back in the ninth when Amaral scored on a double play.

LaValley finished with three of the team's six hits as the Canaries drop to 32-57 overall. Sioux Falls is now eleven games out of playoff position with eleven games remaining and will close the five-game series with Sioux City Thursday at 7:05pm.

LaVALLEY'S BIG NIGHT NOT ENOUGH AS X'S CLINCH FIVE-GAME SERIES

Sioux Falls, SD - Gavin LaValley went 3-5 with a homerun and two RBI on Wednesday but it wasn't enough as the Canaries dropped a 7-2 decision to Sioux City.

The Explorers jumped on top immediately as Danny Amaral led off the game with a homerun. Sioux City went on to sacrifice three runners home over the next three innings.

LaValley hit his 19th homerun of the season with two outs in the bottom of the fifth but the Explorers answered in the sixth with a pair of RBI singles.

LaValley singled to bring home John Nester in the seventh but Sioux City got the run back in the ninth when Amaral scored on a double play.

LaValley finished with three of the team's six hits as the Canaries drop to 32-57 overall. Sioux Falls is now eleven games out of playoff position with eleven games remaining and will close the five-game series with Sioux City Thursday at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.