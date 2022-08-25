Grauer Pitches Eight Scoreless Innings in Win

Left-handed starter Tyler Grauer (10-3) pitched eight scoreless innings and earned his tenth win of the season, tying Winnipeg's Luis Ramirez for the AAPB lead, and led the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (60-29) to a 5-0 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (37-52) on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the first inning as Manuel Boscan (3-for-4, walk, RBI, two runs scored) drove in Peter Maris on an RBI single. Boscan is now batting .472 with 16 RBI in five games against the RailCats this season. Boscan then scored on a John Silivano RBI double to make the score 2-0.

Grauer and Gary SouthShore starter Edward Cuello (2-5) locked the game down after that, however, as neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth inning. The RedHawks scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the inning to increase their lead to 4-0. Cuello earned the loss after allowing four runs (two unearned) on eight hits while striking out six batters in six innings pitched.

RailCats reliever Aaron Phillips relieved Cuello in the seventh inning and allowed one unearned run on a walk and struck out a batter in an inning pitched. Reyson Santos pitched in the eighth inning and allowed a hit and three walks but escaped the inning without giving up a run. RedHawks' reliever Luke Lind relieved Grauer in the top of the ninth inning and pitched a scoreless inning to close out the win.

Fargo-Moohread and Gary SouthShore will conclude their three-game series with a 12:30 p.m. game tomorrow afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Ben Allison (0-0, 4.90 ERA) will pitch in the series finale for the RedHawks.

