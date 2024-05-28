Monarchs Trade for Big-League Infielder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another major leaguer has joined the Kansas City Monarchs, this time through an in-season trade.

The Monarchs have traded for former Chicago Cubs infielder Trent Giambrone, the team announced Tuesday. Giambrone is expected to be in uniform for Tuesday's road game with the Lake Country DockHounds.

The Monarchs acquired Giambrone from the Cleburne Railroaders, where he's hit two home runs and driven in four in 14 games to start the 2024 season.

Giambrone, 30, made his MLB debut in September 2021, collecting his first big-league hit on the first pitch of his first at-bat.

In return, the Monarchs sent lefty pitcher Jacob Cantleberry to the Railroaders.

A Louisiana native, Giambrone played his final two years of college at Division II Delta State University. He won the ABCA/Rawlings Defensive Player of the Year his senior year in 2016.

The Cubs drafted Giambrone in the 25th round in 2016, and he'd steadily move up their Minor League system. He earned MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors in 2018 while with Double-A Tennesse and played in the Arizona Fall League later that year.

Giambrone cracked Triple-A for the first time in 2019 before his big-league debut in 2021. He played five games, starting three, for Chicago at the tail end of the 2021 season, recording two hits and four strikeouts.

After returning to Triple-A for the 2022 season, Giambrone spent 2023 in the Atlantic League with the York Revolution. He hit 22 home runs in 107 games, earning a spot in the league All-Star Game.

The Monarchs are 10-6 on the season. Their next home game is Friday, June 7 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

