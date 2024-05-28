the Randy Rogers Band to Play Homecoming Concert at La Moderna Field

May 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - REV Entertainment and the Cleburne Railroaders today announced that The Randy Rogers Band will play a homecoming concert presented by Ranch Fuel at La Moderna Field on Saturday, October 5, 2024, marking the first- ever concert at the home of the Cleburne Railroaders. It will mark the first time for Cleburne native Randy Rogers to play in his hometown in a decade. The Randy Rogers Band will be joined by special guest William Beckmann, with additional support to be announced at a later date.

REV Entertainment, which has hosted nine sold-out stadium tours since 2021 at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, is hosting the event at La Moderna Field.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cleburne Railroaders on this marquee event at La Moderna Field," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "The Randy Rogers Band is synonymous with the City of Cleburne, and we look forward to bringing the entire community together for this special concert as Randy returns to his hometown."

The Randy Rogers Band is a country music group fronted by singer-songwriter Randy Rogers and featuring Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards). The band, which was founded in San Marcos, Texas, has been a fixture in the Texas music scene for the last two decades and has built a national fan base with sold-out shows across the country.

Rogers is an avid baseball fan who has thrown the first pitch prior to both a Texas Rangers game in Arlington and a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. In 2017, Rogers participated in the unveiling of La Moderna Field, serving as the master of ceremonies for the day's festivities, signing autographs, and taking photos with fans.

The Randy Rogers Band has released nine studio albums, with many of their hits placing on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. The group's most recent album, "Homecoming," was released in 2022. For more information about The Randy Rogers Band, visit randyrogersband.com.

William Beckmann is a South Texas native from Del Rio, TX. He delivers a fresh blend of vintage country, Americana, and Latin music. He has previously toured by The Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, and Koe Wetzel, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023. For more information, visit williambeckmann.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at railroaderbaseball.com . General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $60. VIP tickets include pit access, early entry, early access to merchandise, VIP credential, and exclusive bar access. Suites are available for purchase by contacting [email protected] by email or 817-945-8705 by phone. Parking will only be available in person on the day of the concert.

The Railroaders kicked off their 2024 season this month. The club, led by new manager and former Texas Ranger Pete Incaviglia, will be seeking its fourth straight postseason appearance in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official partner league of MLB.

For information on tickets, season ticket packages, and group outing options, visit ilovetexasbaseball.com or call 817-945-8705.

ABOUT RANDY ROGERS BAND: Fronted by singer-songwriter Randy Rogers and featuring Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards), the Randy Rogers Band was founded in San Marcos, Texas, and has spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas Country tradition to dedicated fans around the nation and beyond. With eight studio albums behind them, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions and a reputation for must-see Country-Rock performances, the band has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two Top 10 hits at national Country radio and numerous Texas Country Radio chart #1s, securing its place in the pantheon of Texas musical giants. Following the release of 2019's HELLBENT (produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb), the group is set to return with a new album marking two decades together next spring, going back to where it all started with original producer Radney Foster. The project's first single, "Picture Frames," is out now.

ABOUT RANCH FUEL: Ranch Fuel Energy Drink is inspired by the spirit of the cowboy. Ranch Fuel is more than an energy drink; it's a tribute to the cowboy way of life. Crafted with precision, Ranch Fuel is designed to provide clean energy, mental focus, and enhanced endurance. We're not just a brand; we're advocates of the western lifestyle, actively supporting western sports across all disciplines with a goal to grow the fanbase and amplify the excitement of cowboy culture. Ranch Fuel's commitment to quality and innovation, coupled with its distinctive Texan roots, makes Ranch Fuel the perfect companion for those who live by the cowboy code. Experience pure cowboy energy with Ranch Fuel - America's Energy Drink! Fuel. Your. Energy.

ABOUT REV ENTERTAINMENT: REV Entertainment is a full-service company with the goal of producing first-class sports and entertainment events nationwide. REV Entertainment serves as the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, including serving as the official booking agent for both Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. REV Entertainment has also created and produced several original concepts, including the Shriners Children's College Baseball Showdown, one of the highest attended tournaments in college baseball. REV Entertainment also includes several entities focused on enhancing the events and entertainment business nationwide, including REV Production Services, REV Sports Management, REV Food Service, and REV Sports Marketing. For more information, visit REVEntertainment.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.