Explorers Homestand Continues this Week

May 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - After an off day on Monday, the Sioux City Explorers will continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, beginning tonight at Lewis and Clark Park. It is a week of deals on tacos, hot dogs and something to quench your thirst. It is affordable family fun for the entire family this week with your Sioux City Explorers. Come out and support your X's!

Explorers Opponent

The Milwaukee Milkmen, May 28-30

Tuesday, May 28 - 7:05 p.m.

TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, May 29 - 7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long! BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Thursday, May 30 - 7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: $2 Busch Light & Coors Light (12oz cans) plus $2 Pepsi products. Enjoy cornhole, lawn darts, & more!

Following the series, the Explorers travel up I-29 over the weekend to face the Sioux Falls Canaries May 31 to June 2. The team will be off Monday, June 3 then begin a three-game series on the road against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Fargo. The team returns home Friday, June 7 to begin a three-game series with the Lake Country Dockhounds as part of a six-game homestand.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693 . Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.