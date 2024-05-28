OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

If you like to watch some baseball without having to pay for it, this is your week. With a number of the summer collegiate leagues getting underway to add to the already heavy slate of MLB affiliated leagues and independent leagues, the schedule is bursting at the seams with options. Every day this week provides a full complement of hardball, with Tuesday, Thursday, and next Monday being baseball exclusive. All in all, there will be 104 games on tap to enjoy.

Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Not a baseball fan? There's still plenty to watch off the diamond. On Wednesday, the Professional Women's Hockey League's first season comes to a close with Game Five of the finals, featuring Minnesota and Boston at 7 pm. Wednesday also brings a Major League Soccer double dip, with Austin and Portland at 8:30 pm and LAFC and Minnesota United at 10:45 pm. The Canadian Football League wraps up its preseason on Friday with four games beginning at 7 pm, and the Indoor Football League offers some indoor football at 8:05 pm as the Quad City Steamwheelers take on the Green Bay Blizzard. Ion provides a couple of WNBA games on Friday with Washington at New York at 7:30 pm and Phoenix at Minnesota at 9:30 pm.

On Saturday, 40 total games are available. The Premier Lacrosse League gets things going at 1 pm on ABC with the Philadelphia Waterdogs at Utah Archers. On FOX at 4 pm, the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks battle it out for the United Football League's XFL Division title. The men aren't the only ones playing football this weekend as the Women's Football Alliance's Minnesota Vixen take on the DC Divas at 7 pm. Saturday wraps up at 10 pm with Utah and San Diego going at it in Major League Rugby action and the MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps and Colorado Rapids trading kicks.

Sunday gets going at 11 am with the Premier Ultimate League match-up between Portland Rising and Indianapolis Red. At 2 pm in MLR, the New England Free Jacks face the Dallas Jackals and in MLS, Atlanta United takes on Charlotte FC on FOX while streaming for free on AppleTV at 4:45 pm. THE UFL closes out its regular season at 7 pm as the Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats face off to determine who will end up in the 2024 cellar.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, May 28

2:05 pm NWL: Everett AqauSox @ Spokane Indians MiLB

6:05 pm EL: Bowie Baysox @ Somerset Patriots MiLB

7:05 pm ILB: Spearfish Sasquatch @ Oahe Zap YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm ILB: Fremont Moo @ Hastings Sodbusters YouTube

7:35 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:35 pm RMBL: Dodge City A's @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube



Wednesday, May 29

11:30 am AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

1:10 pm MWL: Fort Wayne TinCaps @ Wisconsin Timber Rattlers MiLB

7:00 pm SL: Chattanooga Lookouts @ Tennessee Smokies MiLB

7:00 pm PWHL: Minnesota @ Boston YouTube

7:45 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:00 pm IL: Nashville Sounds @ Memphis RedBirds Stadium

8:02 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Spearfish Sasquatch YouTube

8:15 pm RMBL: Denver Cougars @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

8:30 pm MLS: Austin FC v Portland Timbers AppleTV

8:30 pm NEWBL: Sussex Cardinals @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

8:35 pm RMBL: Dodge City A's @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

10:45 pm MLS: LAFC v Minnesota United FC AppleTV



Thursday, May 30

2:05 pm PCL: Salt Lake Bees @ Reno Aces MiLB

6:30 pm PGCBL: Batavia Muckdogs @ Jamestown Tarp Skunks YouTube

6:35 pm PGCBL: Albany Athletics @ Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs MVDD Live

6:35 pm EL: Harrisburg Senators @ Binghamton Rumble Ponies MiLB

7:00 pm IL: Worcester Red Sox @ Charlotte Knights Stadium

7:20 pm IBL: Brantford Red Sox @ Welland Jackfish YouTube

7:30 pm IBL: Chatham-Kent Barnstormers @ Kitchener Panthers YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm ILB: Oahe Zap @ Hastings Sodbusters YouTube

7:45 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Casper Spuds @ Fremont Moo YouTube

8:05 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Spearfish Sasquatch YouTube

8:30 pm NEWBL: Denmark Devilbears @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

8:35 pm RMBL: Dodge City A's @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Cowlitz Black Bears @ Ridgefield Raptors YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Mid-Island Pirates @ Nanaimo Nightowls YouTube



Friday, May 31

6:00 pm EL: Portland Sea Dogs @ Altoona Curve MiLB

6:35 pm PGCBL: Batavia Muckdogs @ Elmira Pioneers YouTube

7:00 pm PGCBL: Amsterdam Mohawks @ Glens Falls Dragons Facebook

7:00 pm CFL: Hamilton Tiger-Cats @ Toronto Argonauts CFL+

7:00 pm CFL: Montreal Alouettes @ Ottawa Redblacks CFL+

7:00 pm MLSNP: Toronto FC II v Chicago Fire FC II YouTube

7:00 pm USL2: Virginia Beach United v VB Strong YouTube

7:05 pm USPBL: Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers @ Eastside Diamond Hoppers YouTube

7:30 pm IBL: Brantford Red Sox @ London Majors YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm WNBA: Washington Mystics @ New York Liberty Ion

7:35 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm ILB: Oahe Zap @ Hastings Sodbusters YouTube

7:35 pm IBL: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Hamilton Cardinals Cable14

7:45 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Gary SouthShoire RailCats AABTV

8:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Casper Spuds @ Fremont Moo YouTube

8:05 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Spearfish Sasquatch YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Green Bay Blizzard YouTube

8:05 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:30 pm CFL: Calgary Stampeders @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers CFL+

8:35 pm RMBL: Fort Collins Foxes @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

9:30 pm WNBA: Phoenix Mercury @ Minnesota Lynx Ion

9:30 pm WCL: Ridgefield Raptors @ Portland Pickles YouTube

10:00 pm CFL: Edmonton Elks @ BC Lions CFL+

10:05 pm WCL: Springfield Drifters @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube



Saturday, June 1

1:00 pm IBL: Kitchener Panthers @ Guelph Royals YouTube

1:00 pm PLL: Philadelphia Waterdogs @ Utah Archers ABC

1:05 pm IBL: London Majors @ Welland Jackfish YouTube

4:00 pm PUL: Portland Rising @ Milwaukee Monarchs YouTube

4:00 pm UFL: San Antonio Brahmas @ St. Louis Battlehawks FOX

5:30 pm USPBL: Westside Wooly Mammoths @ Utica Unicorns YouTube

5:45 pm AAL2: Pittsburgh Outlaws @ Jersey Bearcats YouTube

6:30 pm USLW: Paisley v Morris Elite YouTube

6:35 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

6:35 pm PGCBL: Utica Blue Sox @ Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs MVDD Live

7:00 pm PUL: Austin Torch @ DC Shadow YouTube

7:00 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:00 pm VBL: Culpeper Cavaliers @ Charlottesville Tom Sox YouTube

7:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:00 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

7:00 pm WFA: Minnesota Vixen @ DC Divas YouTube

7:00 pm PUL: Minnesota Strike @ Philadelphia Surge YouTube

7:00 pm MLR: Old Glory DC v Anthem RC TRN

7:00 pm IL: Scranton/WB RailRiders @ Toledo Mud Hens Stadium

7:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ Jacksonville Sharks YouTube

7:05 pm PGCBL: Jamestown Tarp Skunks @ Newark Pilots YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:30 pm USPBL: Westside Wooly Mammoths @ Utica Unicorns YouTube

7:35 pm IBL: Brantford Red Sox @ Hamilton Cardinals Cable14

7:35 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Hastings Sodbusters YouTube

8:00 pm MLR: NOLA Gold v Houston SaberCats TRN

8:05 pm ILB: Casper Spuds @ Spearfish Sasquatch YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Iowa Barnstormers @ Sioux Falls Storm YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ Frisco Fighters YouTube

8:05 pm ILB: Oahe Zap @ Fremont Moo YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Tulsa Oilers YouTube

8:10 pm NAL: Carolina Cobras @ Sioux City Bandits YouTube

8:15 pm CAL: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes @ Lake Elsinore Storm MiLB

8:35 pm RMBL: Fort Collins Foxes @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

9:00 pm NAL: Omaha Beef @ Colorado Spartans YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Duke City Gladiators @ Tucson Sugar Skulls YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers @ Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Springfield Drifters @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube

10:00 pm MLR: Utah Warriors v San Diego Legion TRN

10:30 pm MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps v Colorado Rapids AppleTV



Sunday, June 2

11:00 am PUL: Portland Rising @ Indianapolis Red YouTube

12:00 pm UFL: Arlington Renegades @ D.C. Defenders ABC

12:00 pm FSL: Lakeland Flying Tigers @ Clearwater Threshers MiLB

1:00 pm IBL: Chatham-Kent Barnstormers @ London Majors YouTube

1:00 pm PUL: Minnesota Strike @ New York Gridlock YouTube

1:05 PM USPBL: Eastside Diamond Hoppers @ Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers YouTube

2:00 pm NEWBL: Chicago Clout @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

2:00 pm IBL: Hamilton Cardinals at Brantford Red Sox YouTube

2:00 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

2:00 pm MLR: New England Free Jacks v Dallas Jackals TRN

2:00 pm IBL: Welland Jackfish @ Kitchener Panthers YouTube

2:05 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

3:00 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

3:00 pm VBL: Waynesboro Generals @ Charlottesville Tom Sox YouTube

4:00 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

4:05 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

4:45 pm MLS: Atlanta United v Charlotte FC FOX AppleTV

5:00 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

5:05 pm PGCBL: Auburn Doubledays @ Newark Pilots YouTube

6:00 pm MLR: RFC Los Angeles v Miami Sharks TRN

6:05 pm ILB: Casper Spuds @ Spearfish Sasquatch YouTube

6:05 pm ILB: Oahe Zap @ Fremont Moo YouTube

7:00 pm UFL: Houston Roughnecks @ Memphis Showboats FOX

7:05 pm PGCBL: Amsterdam Mohawks @ Saugerties Stallions YouTube

7:35 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Hastings Sodbusters YouTube

8:05 pm WCL: Springfield Drifters @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube



Monday, June 3

1:35 pm WCL: Cascade Collegiate League @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube

6:30 pm PGCBL: Salamanca Lizards @ Jamestown Tarp Skunks YouTube

6:35 pm PGCBL: Albany Dutchmen @ Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs MVDD Live

7:00 pm PGCBL: Oneonta Outlaws @ Glens Falls Dragons Facebook

7:30 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Casper Spuds @ Spearfish Sasquatch YouTube

8:05 pm ILB: Oahe Zap @ Fremont Moo YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Edmonton Riverhawks @ Ridgefield Raptors YouTube

