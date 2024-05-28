Monarchs' Game in Lake Country Rained Out

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - The Kansas City Monarchs' game with the Lake Country DockHounds scheduled for Tuesday night has been rained out.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. In accordance with American Association rules, the twin bill will consist of two seven-inning games.

Fans can watch both games for free at AABaseball.tv and hear the radio broadcast at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

For more information, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

