Monarchs' Game in Lake Country Rained Out
May 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - The Kansas City Monarchs' game with the Lake Country DockHounds scheduled for Tuesday night has been rained out.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. In accordance with American Association rules, the twin bill will consist of two seven-inning games.
Fans can watch both games for free at AABaseball.tv and hear the radio broadcast at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.
For more information, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.
