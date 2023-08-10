Monarchs Sign Local Catcher Hall

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - Kansas City Monarchs bullpen catcher Allante Hall has earned a promotion.

The Monarchs have signed Hall to a contract, the American Association club announced Thursday. He will be on the active roster for Kansas City's game with Milwaukee Thursday night.

In a corresponding move, outfielder and second baseman Aaron Whitefield was placed on the injured list with a leg injury suffered in Wednesday's game.

2023 will be Hall's third professional season. He made his pro debut in the Twins organization in 2021, making it as high as High-A Cedar Rapids.

The 24-year-old appeared last season with Billings in the Pioneer League, an MLB partner circuit.

Hall is a local product from Blue Springs, Missouri. He played college ball at Pensacola State College in Florida

Hall will be available off the bench for Thursday's game.

The Monarchs (45-30) own the best record in the American Association. They lead the West Division by six games with less than a month to go in the regular season.

