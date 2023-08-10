Goldeyes and Saltdogs Rained Out

WINNIPEG, MB - Thursday's scheduled game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Lincoln Saltdogs at Shaw Park has been rained out.

As this was to be the final home game against the Saltdogs in Winnipeg this season, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, August 18 at 5:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park in the Nebraska capital.

Tickets to this evening's game may be exchanged at the Goldeyes Ticket Office for tickets of equal value for any remaining 2023 regular season home game.

The Shirt Off Our Backs promotion that was to have taken place Thursday will be rescheduled

The Goldeyes have a busy weekend planned for their series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Friday's game will be preceded by a ceremony to retire the #11 jersey of team legend Reggie Abercrombie. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Reggie Abercrombie bobblehead, and there are post-game fireworks scheduled.

On Saturday the team will host hundreds of canine fans at the popular Bark in the Park game, and Sunday's contest will feature a Churchill Trip Giveaway.

