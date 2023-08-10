Chlup Came in Swinging, Four for Four

August 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Catcher, Tyler Hill, notches three singles in yesterdays game against Cleburne RailRoaders.

Cleburne, Texas - Fourteen runs were scored by the Cleburne RailRoaders for the second straight night against the Lake Country DockHounds in 14-6 defeat for the Hounds.

Marco Becerril, who struck out six including two in a 1-2-3 first inning, left a few too many pitches over the plate. Cleburne tagged him with nine runs and gave Becerril his first loss with Lake Country.

Marek Chlup continues to swing the bat well with his first pro team. He flew out to the warning track in his first at-bat, so Chlup left the yard his next time up for his first professional home run. The Czech outfielder was not done, as he got hits in his next three times at the plate, including an RBI double in the ninth.

Lake Country fell in a big hole, though, as five runs scored in the sixth inning against Gabriel Jaramillo with two outs.

Catcher Tyler Hill notched three singles and Blake Tiberi reached three times in some offensive standouts.

Lake Country will be back in action Thursday at 7:06 CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 10, 2023

Chlup Came in Swinging, Four for Four - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.